Peterborough man jailed for eight years after repeatedly stalking woman

A Peterborough man who ignored a restraining order and stalked his victim has been sent back to prison for eight years.

Daniel Findlay (43) of Park Farm Way, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and 10 months for offences against a woman.

However, upon his release, he called the victim from an unknown number, leaving her terrified when she recognised his voice.

The victim quickly hung up, but Findlay continued to bombard her with calls and texts, despite knowing there was a restraining order in place.

The messages left the victim living in constant fear.

“Are you going to let me come and see you”, said one message, and in another, implying he was watching her: “Are you serious, you’re nipping off somewhere before you go home?”.

In a bid to avoid Findlay, the victim changed her routine and stopped answering her phone to unknown numbers.

Three months later, the victim told police Findlay had been persistently contacting her.

And in front of officers, he called her, asking why the police were looking for him.

In police interview, Findlay denied contacting the victim and claimed she had been sending the messages to herself.

However, in January this year, Findlay pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm/distress and harassment – breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on September 4.

Afterwards, DC Jake Boreham-Dennis, who investigated, said: “Restraining orders are powerful tools which are used to protect victims.

"Breaching their conditions can carry severe consequences.

“However, Findlay showed a blatant disregard for this and went out of his way to make the victim’s life a misery.

“We urge anyone experiencing this behaviour to come forward as soon as possible.

"Stalking is a crime we take very seriously.”