Peterborough man jailed for eight years after raping a woman

A Peterborough man who raped a woman has been jailed for eight years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Barbosa (27) of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, forced himself on the victim a number of years ago.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim repeatedly told Barbosa to stop - but he refused to listen, and carried on with the attack, leaving the victim distraught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A court heard that she did not initially report the incident, but a month later, told officers what had happened.

Daniel Barbosa

Following a trial in April, Barbosa was found guilty of two counts of rape and voyeurism.

Barbosa was sentenced on June 24 to eight years in prison and barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, DC Katie Housham, who investigated, said: “Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the incredible courage of the victim in this case for coming forward and reporting what had happened.

"It is thanks to her bravery Barbosa’s predatory behaviour has been exposed.

"This sentencing is a reminder that no means no, and we will always strive to bring offenders before the courts.

She added: “I would encourage anyone who thinks they might’ve been a victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 or via web chat on the force website.

"We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"“We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers ready to investigate allegations promptly, fully and professionally, and a network of partnership agencies and support services to offer assistance and support.”