Peterborough man jailed after pulling knife on police officer

A Peterborough man who pulled a knife on a police officer and headbutted another has been jailed.

Paul O’Reilly (34) was spotted acting suspiciously on Waterslade Road, Yaxley, when he was approached by police during the evening on February 6.

He was wearing a hoodie and attempting to avoid contact with officers but as the police moved closer to him, O’Reilly suddenly pulled out a seven-inch knife and lunged in the direction of one of them.

The officers drew a taser in response which prompted O’Reilly to throw the weapon in a nearby bush.

The discarded knife that Paul O’Reilly, of Peterborough, pulled on police

While in custody he also headbutted one of the officers.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 29, O’Reilly, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was sentenced to six months in prison.

PC Dylan Donaldson, who investigated, said: “Officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep the public safe.

"There is no excuse for carrying a knife and this case demonstrates just how an incident can escalate when there is a weapon of this kind involved.

"I hope this sentence sends a clear message that weapons and violence won’t be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.”