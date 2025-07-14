Peterborough man jailed after ignoring restraining order
Qaisir Yasin (42) was given the indefinite restraining order following a conviction for intentional strangulation, for which he received a suspended sentence, in August 2023.
But at about 9.30pm on New Year’s Eve last year, he called a relative of the victim on a private number and made threats to her and her family, including his former partner.
He called again about 20 minutes later pretending to be a debt collector and kept stating the women’s mother’s name and address.
The victim feared for her mother’s safety and asked Yasin to stop but he told her “I’m not who you think I am.”
At Peterborough Crown Court on July 3, Yasin, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 20 weeks, having been found guilty of harassment – breaching a restraining order on conviction.
He was also handed another indefinite restraining order against the women and their family.
Afterwards, DC Carly Reed said: "Yasin was aware of the conditions set out in his restraining order and showed blatant disregard to them so I’m glad he’s been jailed.
“The jail sentence shows how seriously police and the courts take breaches of these strict orders.”