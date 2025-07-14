Peterborough man jailed after ignoring restraining order

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:51 BST
A Peterborough man has been jailed after ignoring a court order not to contact his former partner after being convicted of assaulting her.

Qaisir Yasin (42) was given the indefinite restraining order following a conviction for intentional strangulation, for which he received a suspended sentence, in August 2023.

But at about 9.30pm on New Year’s Eve last year, he called a relative of the victim on a private number and made threats to her and her family, including his former partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He called again about 20 minutes later pretending to be a debt collector and kept stating the women’s mother’s name and address.

Peterborough Crown Courtplaceholder image
Peterborough Crown Court

The victim feared for her mother’s safety and asked Yasin to stop but he told her “I’m not who you think I am.”

At Peterborough Crown Court on July 3, Yasin, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 20 weeks, having been found guilty of harassment – breaching a restraining order on conviction.

He was also handed another indefinite restraining order against the women and their family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Afterwards, DC Carly Reed said: "Yasin was aware of the conditions set out in his restraining order and showed blatant disregard to them so I’m glad he’s been jailed.

“The jail sentence shows how seriously police and the courts take breaches of these strict orders.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice