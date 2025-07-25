Peterborough house partially closed by police in bid to tackle drug dealing

A Peterborough house has been partially closed by police to protect the tenant and tackle drug dealing.

The partial closure order was served on 15 Isherwood Close, Dogsthorpe, on July 23 following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The order, which is in place until October 23, states the house, including any outdoor space, is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant and those with permission of the police, members of any support agencies whilst acting in their capacity as such, and emergency services.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

A police officer issues the partial closure order on the house in Peterborough

PC Ed Kiely, from Peterborough’s Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The team has been tackling concerns raised by the local community about drug use, dealing and the associated criminality and further action had to be taken.

“Closure orders not only provide respite to those who have to deal with the anti-social behaviour caused by those visiting the address, but also the tenant.

“This shows we listen to community concerns and will continue to address the issues raised.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Those without internet access should call 101.