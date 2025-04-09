Peterborough drug dealer's county lines operation foiled by Cambs police and the Met

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He previously admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A county lines drug dealer has been jailed after being caught out by evidence found on his mobile phone.

Nelson Mendes, 29, was arrested at his former home in Park Farm, Peterborough, last year as part of a joint operation between Cambridgeshire police and the Met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “A mobile phone number was identified as running a drugs line between Peterborough, London, Leeds, Leicester and Norwich.

Nelson Mendes

“Investigations identified Mendes as the ‘line holder’, resulting in police carrying out a warrant in Park Farm Crescent, Peterborough, in the early hours of 10 December.

“While no drugs were found, several mobile phones were seized, some of which uncovered clear evidence of Mendes’ involvement in class A drug dealing across several counties.”

Mendes appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (4 April) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Kara Halls, who investigated, said: “Despite no drugs being found on Mendes or in his home, through working with our colleagues in our intelligence department and analysing his mobile phones, we were able to evidence he played a part in running a county line offering the supply of class A drugs.

“County lines are often linked with serious violence and exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities, including children. We are working hard to disrupt these groups and information from the public can greatly help that.”