Peterborough drug dealer caught with more than 100 wraps of class A drugs is jailed

A drug dealer who hid drugs in a Peterborough car park has been jailed for more than two years.

Adele Machin (47), was among a group of people approached by neighbourhood officers in a car park off Oxford Road, in Millfield, Peterborough, on the evening of January 18.

The officers, who were patrolling drug dealing hotspots in the area, found a bag of class A drugs behind the unit close to where Machin was sitting.

She was taken into custody, where more wraps of class A drugs were found stashed in her bra.

In total, 64 wraps of crack cocaine and 45 wraps of heroin were found.

Machin, of Oundle Road, Woodston, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on July 11, where she was jailed for 28 months, after she previously admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and being in possession of criminal property – namely £110 in cash.

The courts also ordered for the cash to be donated to a charity chosen by the force - the Cambridge Community Foundation.

Detective Constable Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by neighbourhood officers who were in the area responding to community concerns about drug dealing around Occupation Park.

“We often get asked why we stop-search the lower level drug users instead of solely focusing on the dealers, but this helps us identify those involved in the supply of drugs in Peterborough.

"With this information and reports from the public, we are able to arrest those involved and put them before the courts.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report it via the force’s dedicated drugs webpage.