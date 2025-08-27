Paedophile jailed for historical assault in Peterborough during which he inappropriately touched teenager in garage

A paedophile from Peterborough has been jailed after he sexually assaulted a teenager more than 20 years ago.

David Marriott, 63, approached a girl from behind as she played on a slot machine in the garage of a Peterborough home.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Marriott unclasped the victim’s bra and touched her inappropriately underneath her clothes.

“The offence came to light after the victim confided in family members about what had happened, and wanted Marriott to be held accountable.”

David Marriott

Marriott, of Rushton Avenue, Peterborough, denied the offence, claiming the allegation was “untrue” and stated that he “chooses not to speculate on why the allegation has been made”.

However, he was found guilty of committing an indecent assault on a girl under 16 following a trial at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in June.

Marriott was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (22 August).

