Paedophile from Spalding jailed after filming himself having sex with underage girl

A man has been jailed for eight years after filming himself having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Joshua Risdale, 33, sexually abused the girl over a one year period, despite knowing her age.

Risdale, of Washway Road in Holbeach, Spalding, pleaded guilty to engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, taking an indecent photograph of a child and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

At Peterborough Crown Court Risdale was jailed and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

DC Annie Fenton, who investigated, said: “Risdale’s predatory behaviour towards the victim, despite knowing her age, was despicable and I am pleased his sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on his actions, which will no doubt have a lasting psychological impact on his victim.”

For details on how to report and spot the signs of child abuse, visit the dedicated page on the force website.