Paedophile from Spalding jailed after filming himself having sex with underage girl

By Gemma Gadd
Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Joshua Risale locked up for eight years

A man has been jailed for eight years after filming himself having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Joshua Risdale, 33, sexually abused the girl over a one year period, despite knowing her age.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Risdale, of Washway Road in Holbeach, Spalding, pleaded guilty to engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, taking an indecent photograph of a child and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

Joshua Risdaleplaceholder image
Joshua Risdale

At Peterborough Crown Court Risdale was jailed and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

DC Annie Fenton, who investigated, said: “Risdale’s predatory behaviour towards the victim, despite knowing her age, was despicable and I am pleased his sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on his actions, which will no doubt have a lasting psychological impact on his victim.”

For details on how to report and spot the signs of child abuse, visit the dedicated page on the force website.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice