Paedophile from Peterborough jailed after making and distributing indecent images of children

By Gemma Gadd
Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Police say he poses a “serious threat to children”

A paedophile has been jailed after he was found distributing indecent images of children online.

Craig Ryan, 53, was arrested by officers at his home in Silverwood Road, Millfield, Peterborough, in August last year after police were notified he had uploaded indecent images of children to an online messaging site.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Officers seized multiple devices, which were found to contain more than 300 indecent images and videos of children, as well as some depicting bestiality.

Craig RyanCraig Ryan
“Sixty-one images and videos were deemed to be category A, the most serious classification.”

On Wednesday (16 April), at Peterborough Crown Court, Ryan was jailed for two years and four months, having pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, one count of possessing extreme pornographic material involving animals, and one count of sending an indecent message.

PC Shane O'Brien, who investigated, said: “Ryan’s crimes prove he poses a serious threat to children.

“He admitted his offences and claimed he was expecting police to come knocking on his door any day, but continued to offend anyway for reasons he was unable to explain.

“This case shows how seriously this type of offending is taken by us and the criminal justice system.”

