Paedophile caught by undercover Cambs police officer after sending sexual Snapchat messages to 'boy'

“Mobile phones and social media mean children can be vulnerable to those who prey on their innocence”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A paedophile was caught out after he messaged an undercover police officer in the belief he was a teenage boy.

Cambs police said Bobby Mather, 50, messaged the ‘boy’ on a dating website in June last year before the conversation moved to Snapchat and became “more sexual in nature”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mather discussed his own previous sexual experiences and asked the ‘child’ about theirs, despite being told by the ‘boy’ that he was only 14,” a force spokesperson explained.

Cambridgeshire Police

“In the chats he also spoke at length about engaging in sexual acts with teenage boys aged between 15 and 17. Not only this, he also sent the ‘boy’ indecent photos of himself.

A warrant was carried out at Mather’s home in West Street, Isleham, near Ely, and he was arrested.

“In police interview he admitted chatting sexually to the ‘boy’, knowing he had made his age clear, and apologised for his behaviour, saying he had taken things too far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mather admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child at the first opportunity at court.”

He was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Court on Friday (6 December) where he was handed eight months in prison, suspended for two years. This includes a 40-day programme requirement and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to monitor any further offending, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the same timeframe.

DC Keith Evans, who investigated, said: “Mobile phones and social media mean children can be vulnerable to those who prey on their innocence and exploit their trust. In this case, Mather was stopped and arrested thanks to an undercover officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep them safe.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law. Visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website for more information.