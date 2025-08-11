New police squad targeting prolific offenders in Peterborough arrests 25 people involved in the theft of goods worth £9,000

A new police team created to crackdown on prolific thieves has made 25 arrests for offences involving the theft of goods worth £9,000 in just a month.

Police chiefs launched the Spree Offender Team last month in a bid to catch persistent offenders and to prevent further crimes taking place.

In just four weeks the team, which focused on those involved in high-volume crimes such as thefts from shops, non-dwelling burglaries, cycle crime and thefts from vehicles, has made 25 arrests which have led to 91 charges.

Some of the offenders caught by the new team have already received jail sentences.

A new police team has been created to target some of the most prolific offenders in Peterborough and Fenland

Police say that the value of items stolen in theft thefts totalled more than £9,000.

DCI Chris O’Brien said: “I’m delighted we have established a Spree Offender Team for Peterborough and Fenland as we aim to target prolific perpetrators of crime.

“The team has already had some fantastic results.

“It complements and not replaces the wider policing effort to bring offenders to justice, as well as protecting and reassuring our communities.

He said: “We recognise the impact offences such as theft have on victims, businesses and employers, including financial loss, abuse, threats and intimidation.

"We will continue to do all we can to identify people who commit these offences and bring them before the courts.”

The Spree Offender Team works closely with partners including the local authority and probation services as well as engaging with local businesses.

Officers will focus on people who are suspected of committing five or more offences in a six-week period, or who are believed likely to continue offending based on recent behaviour.

The creation of the new team comes after Cambridge implemented a Spree Offender Team in September 2023.

It was so successful that it has prompted the establishment of a second team for the north of the county.