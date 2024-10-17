Neighbour caught Peterborough burglar in the act on balcony and started filming him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted burglary

A man has been jailed for two years and four months after burgling and attempting to burgle two neighbouring flats.

Zac Lister, 30, attempted to enter a flat in Park Road, Peterborough, at about 3.20am on 13 September through the balcony doors of the first-floor property.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “The occupant was woken by the noise and, after seeing shadows outside, went to investigate.

Zac Lister

“From their balcony, they confronted Lister who was leaving the neighbouring flat. Lister claimed to be “waiting for his mate” called Simon.

“However, knowing the occupant of the flat next door wasn’t called Simon, the neighbour began filming Lister, believing he was attempting to burgle the property.

“Lister made off, but police were called, and officers were able to identify him from the video footage.”

Lister, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, continued to deny the offences but his claims were shown to be false and at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (14 October) he was jailed after pleading guilty to burglary and attempted burglary.

Detective Constable George Corney, who investigated, said: “Burglary is one of the most intrusive crimes and Lister showed no regard for the impact his actions would have on his victims.”

He added: “He was brazen and opportunistic and I hope his sentence shows that burglary will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.”

Advice on how to best protect your home from burglars can be found on Cambridge Constabulary’s dedicated home security webpages.