Murder investigation launched following the death of a prisoner at HMP Whitemoor

By Gemma Gadd
Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
A post mortem has revealed the man died of a head injury

A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead at HMP Whitemoor, in March, on Sunday (13 April).

Police were called at about 4.10pm following the discovery of the body of John Mansfield, 63, formally from Manchester.

He was pronounced dead at the prison at 4.27pm.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in prison custody and under investigation.

“Initial findings from a post mortem conducted at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 16 April concluded Mr Mansfield died as a result of a head injury.”

