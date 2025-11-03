A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after a collision on a Peterborough road.

A 44-year-old woman, from Helpston, near Peterborough, who had been riding an orange motorbike, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries after the incident on October 28.

The collision happened on the A47, between Thorney and Thorney Toll, at 10.55am.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene after a white Volkswagen LT Flatbed van and the motorbike had been involved in a collision.

A 50-year-old man, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed until 22 January 2026.

Sergeant Jake Howard said: “There was lots of traffic in the area at the time so I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should use reference incident 147 of 28 October and report it through the force website.