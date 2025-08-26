Mobility scooter rider from Huntingdon seriously injured after being in collision with a car

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
A mobility scooter rider was seriously injured after being in collision with a car.

The man in his 50s from Huntingdon was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

Most Popular

The collision between a blue VW Polo estate and a black mobility scooter happened at about 6pm on August 22 on Kings Ripton Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the incident and the driver of the Polo, a woman in her 20s from Huntingdon, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police have issued an appeal for information after a mobility scooter rider was seriously injured in a collisionplaceholder image
Police have issued an appeal for information after a mobility scooter rider was seriously injured in a collision

Now police have issued an appeal for information or dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along Kings Ripton Road towards the roundabout at Towerfields around 6pm on Friday who may have witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 405 of 22 August, or alternatively, report it online.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice