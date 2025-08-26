Mobility scooter rider from Huntingdon seriously injured after being in collision with a car

A mobility scooter rider was seriously injured after being in collision with a car.

The man in his 50s from Huntingdon was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

The collision between a blue VW Polo estate and a black mobility scooter happened at about 6pm on August 22 on Kings Ripton Road.

Emergency services attended the incident and the driver of the Polo, a woman in her 20s from Huntingdon, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Now police have issued an appeal for information or dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along Kings Ripton Road towards the roundabout at Towerfields around 6pm on Friday who may have witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 405 of 22 August, or alternatively, report it online.