Masked robber who slashed female shop worker in Peterborough in "horrific" attack is jailed

A masked man who violently slashed a woman’s arm while robbing a Peterborough shop has been jailed.

Cambs Police said Mohammed Chaudry, 51, “burst into the Premier Store” in Robert Avenue, Dogsthorpe, on 27 July – “wearing a surgical face mask and wielding a large kitchen knife”.

“He approached the woman on the checkout and demanded she open the till, threatening her with the knife,” a force spokesperson said.

“She bravely refused and tried to fight Chaudry off while he smashed the till and pocketed cash.

"During the tussle, Chaudry slashed the woman’s arm, leaving her bleeding heavily.

“He fled and a member of the public stopped to help the victim until the emergency services arrived, potentially saving her arm and her life.”

Chaudry, of Exeter Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was arrested a couple of days later after a police officer carrying out enquiries managed to identify him by his trainers.

The spokesperson added: “At the time he was on life licence for a murder committed while serving a prison sentence for another knifepoint robbery.”

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (3 October), where he was jailed for seven-and-a-half years, after pleading guilty to robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Detective Constable Megan Sims commented: “Chaudry has shown no remorse for his past actions by continuing to offend despite being on life licence.

“This was an horrific and violent attack which has had a huge impact, both physically and mentally on the victim, and those around her.”