A drug dealer who supplied cocaine and heroin in Peterborough is now wanted after being sentenced in his absence.

Ateeq Rehman, 25, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (17 October) but didn’t turn up to the hearing.

He had been released on court bail following a trial which found him guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, acquire/use/possess criminal property.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Rehman, of Surma Close, Rochdale, had already admitted dangerous driving in connection with his arrest in Peterborough on the evening of 10 July 2023.

“Police officers had spotted him driving a black BMW in New Road at about 7pm and followed as he reached speeds of 70 mph in the streets of Eastfield, narrowly missing a pedestrian, before going onto Frank Perkins Parkway at about 140 mph.

“He weaved in and out of traffic, through red traffic lights and ignored keep left signs.

“The BMW was eventually found in Back Lane, Eye, near Peterborough, and Rehman was found nearby in an alleyway and arrested.

“A Gucci bag was found containing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, along with about £1,700 in cash and an iPhone.”

Mobile phone analysis linked Rehman to the “Adam” drugs line, which transported class A drugs from Rochdale to Peterborough between November 2022 and July 2023.

DC Lloyd Davis, who investigated, said: “Rehman was involved in the selling of illegal and incredibly harmful drugs in the county through the “Adam” drugs line.

“Drugs lines of this nature are also known to exploit vulnerable people.”

He added: “I would urge anyone who knows of Rehman’s whereabouts to contact police as soon as they can. Communities in this country will be safer when he is properly brought to justice, and he is behind bars where he belongs.”

Rehman was also banned from driving for five years and two months.

If anyone knows of Ateeq Rehman’s whereabouts or has any information about him, use reference 35/NT/15471/23 and report it through Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website. Anyone without internet access should call 101.