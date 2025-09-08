Man jailed for two years after setting fire to his bedroom in his father’s Peterborough home

A man has been jailed for two years after setting fire to his bedroom at his father’s home in Peterborough.

A court was told that John Hodson (36) of Stanford Walk, Netherton, Peterborough, had set fire to the mattress in his room in an attempt to get a council property.

He started the fire with a lighter but it quickly got out of control.

A lodger threw a bucket of water over it but realised the fire service was needed.

The room filled with thick smoke and Hodson’s father was coughing when he opened the door.

A 999-call was made to the fire service, and no-one was hurt in the incident.

The room was covered in soot and ash and sustained fire damage to the floor, walls and furniture.

The incident happened at 7.30am on April 15.

Hodson pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (4 September).

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Afterwards, DC Robert Wallis said: “Hodson is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously harmed in this reckless act - he needs to reflect deeply on the consequences of his actions.

“It’s clear that he requires mental health support, and I hope this sentence marks the beginning of him getting the help he needs."