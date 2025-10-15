Man jailed for running county drug lines between Peterborough and Wales

A third man has been jailed for his involvement in running the ‘Aki’ and ‘Sammi’ county drugs lines between Peterborough and Wales.

Cambs Police raided Ozan Kandemir’s home in Taverner’s Road, Peterborough, on February 2024 as part of Operation Hypernova – a crackdown on county lines drug dealing across Cambridgeshire.

Cannabis, with a street value of more than £9,000, along with cocaine worth £360 was seized.

A force spokesperson said: “Investigations revealed through phone records that Kandemir, alongside Dastan Ghafour and Sharmeran Hussin, were linked and sending out bulk messages offering to supply cocaine and crack cocaine in Peterborough.”

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (10 October), Kandemir, 41, was sentenced to 20 months in prison after previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis and possession of criminal property.

On 26 September, Hussin, 25, of London Street, Whittlesey, was sentenced to four years and six months after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and cocaine. Ghafour, 30, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was also found guilty and sentenced to four yeasrs for the same charges.

DC Tracey Black, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing brings violence, exploitation and other serious crime to our streets and we see first-hand, the devastating impact it can have on individuals and families every day.

“We hope this latest sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of criminality.

“Tackling drug dealing remains a priority and we’re committed to relentlessly pursuing those who profit from the misery it causes.”

Operation Hypernova 2 took place in February 2024 and saw 51 county lines dismantles and 33 people charged with 93 drug and human trafficking offences.