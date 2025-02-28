Man jailed again after breaching slavery order in Peterborough city centre

“In the space of three weeks he has been convicted of five offences and jailed twice”

A man who breached a court order banning him from Peterborough city centre - following concerns around him exploiting homeless people - has been jailed for the second time this month.

Fred Lamb, 42, was made subject of an interim slavery and trafficking risk order (STRO) banning him from the city centre, alongside his two brothers, Lucas Lamb, 36, and Joseph Lamb, 35, in October last year.

Cambs police said he was arrested on Thursday morning last week (20 February) in Bridge Street after being spotted on CCTV sitting in a doorway.

Fred Lamb (left) Lucas Lamb (centre) and Joseph Lamb (right).

A force spokesperson said: “Fred was released from prison after serving three days of a four-week sentence which he was handed on 7 February for the same offence after having breached it four times in December and January.

“The STRO applications were made to magistrates by the Peterborough City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) after police received information about the brothers subjecting homeless people to violence and exploitation over a prolonged period.

“The interim orders ban Fred and Lucas, both of Trelowen Way, Hempsted, Peterborough, and Joseph, of North Road, Whittlesford, Cambridge, from Peterborough city centre apart from pre-arranged medical appointments, until a final hearing, which is due to be held at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.”

Failure to comply with a STRO is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to five years.

Fred appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21 February) where he was sentenced to four weeks in prison, after admitting one count of breaching a STRO.

Sergeant Steve Rose, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “It is incredibly disappointing to see Fred have such blatant disregard for the law and the order imposed on him.

“In the space of three weeks he has been convicted of five offences and jailed twice. We will continue to do our job by enforcing the order and putting him back before the courts any time he is found to have breached it.

“Slavery and trafficking risk orders restrict the activities of an un-convicted person where there is a risk that they will commit a slavery or trafficking offence, to protect potential victims from physical or psychological harm.

“The brothers’ behaviour towards homeless people in Peterborough has been concerning, with reports of violence, demands for money and threats. They pose a very real and serious threat to the safety of vulnerable members of our society, which is why these orders have been applied for.”

Anyone with information about the brothers breaching the order should contact police via the webchat service or online reporting form. Those without internet access should call 101.