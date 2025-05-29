Man jailed after five-hour stand-off with police on roof of Peterborough hostel

He threw roof tiles at police cars causing thousands of pounds in damage before attempting to start a fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who climbed onto a hostel roof and threw tiles at police cars and other emergency services below has been jailed for more than two years.

Paul King, 42, got onto the roof of the building where he lived in Wesleyan Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, on 14 January after “becoming aggressive with hostel staff who wanted him to undergo an alcohol test”, Cambs Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff called police at 8.15pm and officers found King on the roof when they arrived,” a force spokesperson explained.

Paul King (inset) and one of the damaged police cars covered in smashed roof tiles.

“He threw ceramic tiles, damaging three police cars, an ambulance, and a member of staff’s car.

“Finally, after five hours, King came down with the help of the fire service who were called when he tried to start a fire.”

King appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (23 May) where he was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison after previously pleading guilty to affray and four counts of criminal damage – three worth more than £5,000, and one worth less than £5,000. A charge of attempted arson will lie on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable John Pentney, who investigated, said: “King’s dangerous actions resulted in lots of emergency service resources being used to protect him and the community.

“I would like to thank all those who responded to the incident and put themselves at risk to protect the public.”