Man found with £5,000 worth of cocaine in Wisbech on Christmas Day is jailed

Officers found “a large amount of white powder”

A man who was arrested on Christmas day after being found with more than £5,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed.

Police received a call at about 10.30am on 25 December from a friend of Kenneth Gowler, 36, “reporting that their car had been moved from their driveway”, Cambs Police said.

A force spokesperson explained: “At about 7pm, officers located the car in Wisbech, with Gowler, 36, sitting in the back seat.

“Officers searched Gowler at the scene and found a zip lock bag in his pocket containing a large amount of white powder. It was later identified to be 126g of cocaine, which holds a street value of more than £5,000.”

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (22 May), Gowler, of St Peters Road, March, was jailed for one month after admitting being in possession of cocaine.

PC Dom Clarke said: “I am pleased on this occasion we were successful in taking a large quantity of drugs off our streets.

“Drugs bring misery and violence to our communities and we will continue to put those responsible before the courts.”

