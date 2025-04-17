Man found with 40 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in Peterborough is given a suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was apprehended by plain-clothed police officers

A man found with 40 wraps of class A drugs has been given a second chance by the courts.

Reece Fraser-Davis, 38, was stopped during a suspected drug deal by neighbourhood officers on plain-clothes patrols in Star Road, Eastgate, Peterborough, on 19 March.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He initially refused to take his hand out of his pocket, and as officers started their search, they noticed multiple wraps of suspected class A drugs on the ground next to him and an opened Kinder egg container. Further wraps were found in his sock.”

Fraser-Davis, of Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville, Peterborough, admitted being in possession of crack cocaine and heroin at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (11 April). He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for six months, and required to complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Kristian Bennett, who was the arresting officer, said: “We acted on our suspicions, and were successful in removing drugs from our streets.

“I encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug use or dealing in their area to report it to us so we can identify hotspots and those involved.”