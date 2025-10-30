Man charged with murder at HMP Whitemoor near March after body is discovered

By Gemma Gadd
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:35 GMT
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a prisoner at HMP Whitemoor near March earlier this year.

Police were called at about 4.10pm on Sunday, 13 April, following the discovery of the body of John Mansfield, 63, formerly from Manchester.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A post-mortem examination conducted at Addenbrooke’s Hospital concluded Mr Mansfield died as a result of a head injury.

“Prison inmate Nathaniel Reece, 44, formerly from Islington, London, has been charged with murder and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 20 November via video link.”

