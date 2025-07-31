Man charged following robbery at Peterborough shop during which a woman was stabbed and left with "serious injuries"
A man has been charged following a robbery in Peterborough where a shopworker was stabbed and left with serious injuries.
Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at 6.45pm on Sunday (27 July) “with reports a woman had been attacked during a robbery at Premier Stores in Robert Avenue”.
A force spokesperson explained: “Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her injuries are no longer life-threatening.
“The robber left the scene with cash.
“Mohammed Chaudry, 51, of Vere Road, Peterborough, has been charged with robbery and wounding with intent. He will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.”