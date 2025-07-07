Man arrested after collision in Whittlesey that left two people with serious injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

The man, who is in his 20s and from March, has been released on police bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on October 4.

The incident involved a silver Toyota Yaris and a blue Volvo V40 and occurred in North Bank, Whittlesey, at about 12.51am on June 29.

Two men in the Toyota, aged 27 and 30 and both from Peterborough, had to be cut free by firefighters and were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.