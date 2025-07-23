Man apprehended with firearm inside popular Peterborough venue is jailed

Two men who exchanged a self-loading pistol and ammunition in Peterborough have been jailed.

Malcolm Parker, 67, was stopped by firearms officers as he walked through the Cresset Centre, in Bretton, at about 11.30am on 8 July 2023.

“Officers found the 9mm calibre Kimel AP-9 self-loading pistol and 88 rounds of ammunition in a bag he was carrying,” a Cambs Police spokesperson explained.

“The gun was made safe by specialist firearms officers and seized, along with Parker’s mobile phone.

The self-loading pistol.

"His prior movements were established and a second man, Junior Rankin, 43, was arrested at his home in Rightwell East, Bretton. His phone was also seized.”

Analysis of the devices revealed 14 calls and texts between the pair in six days from 1 July.

The phone linked to Parker showed him travelling to Rankin’s home on the day of his arrest, where police said he was also captured on CCTV arriving without a bag.

He left about 45 minutes later carrying the bag containing the firearm and ammunition.

Malcolm Parker, left, and Junior Rankin, right.

On Monday (21 July) at Huntingdon Law Courts, Parker, of Burgess Walk, St Ives, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after admitting possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

At the same hearing Rankin was jailed for five years and two months after pleading guilty to selling a prohibited weapon and selling ammunition to a person who does not hold a firearm certificate.

Detective Sergeant Jacob Tustin-Reeves said: “This investigation has taken a dangerous firearm off the streets.

“Weapons like this have no place in the hands of the public and Cambridgeshire is a safer place with it destroyed.

“I’m pleased Parker and Rankin were apprehended soon after the trade, before this viable gun could be used.”