Machete-wielding teenage boy among three youths sentenced for robberies in Peterborough

Three teenagers who committed robberies on young victims in Peterborough have been sentenced.

Cambridgeshire Police said one robbery involved a 15 year-old boy threatening young victims with a machete.

Recounting the various incidents the youths were involved in, a force spokesperson explained: “Two of the boys, aged 16 and 14, shouted at a group of teenagers in Bridge Street, Peterborough, at about 5.40pm on 29 August, 2024.Some of the group fled, but the pair approached a boy and girl who remained in the area.

“The 14-year-old demanded to see what was in a bag the boy was carrying, before searching through it. Failing to find anything to steal, he asked the victims what phones they had. They told them they had inexpensive handsets, but under duress, the girl said she had an iPhone charger.

“When the 16-year-old boy heard this, he demanded she hand it over, threatening to harm her boyfriend if she didn’t. Believing the 14-year-old boy had a weapon, the girl gave him the charger.

“The pair then saw the victims had a £20 note and threatened to assault them if they didn’t give it to them.

“The girl managed to walk off and make a phone call and noticing this, the robbers left the scene.”

They were identified via CCTV footage and arrested.

When the 16-year-old’s home was searched, officers found the stolen phone charger.

The spokesperson went on: “On 9 February, 2025, the 14-year-old was involved in another robbery, this time with a 15-year-old boy.

“They were part of a group of four or five youths who approached three teenage boys they knew in Hargate Way, close to Hampton Hargate Primary School.

“They began walking together to a hill known locally as The Tump, off Hargate Way, when the 14-year-old directed his accomplices to rob the boys.

“The 15-year-old produced a machete and held it to the neck of one of the boys, with the 14-year-old demanding their belongings.

“The boys initially refused, but complied when the 15-year-old applied more pressure with the blade.

“The robbers stole an iPhone, designer trainers and a puffer jacket from one boy and a bank card from another. The third victim attempted to run away when they demanded some of his clothing, but the 15-year-old gave chase and held the machete against his stomach. They stole a vape and a cigarette from him, before the victims managed to escape.”

On 15 July the three boys, who are all from Peterborough, were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.

The 14-year-old boy was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation after admitting four counts of robbery and another of attempted robbery. He was also given a curfew with electronic monitoring for six months, a three-month exclusion zone of Hampton and areas of the city centre, as well as being ordered not to contact the co-defendants and other named individuals for a year.

The 16-year-old boy was referred to the youth offender panel for a nine-month contract after admitting robbery and attempted robbery.

The 15-year-old was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation after admitting three counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also given a curfew with electronic monitoring for six months and a three-month exclusion zone covering Hampton, as well as being ordered not to contact the co-defendants and other named individuals for two years.

DC Guiste commented: “These were terrifying experiences for the young victims who were simply going about their day.

“Threats and intimidation like this are completely unacceptable and the use of a machete in the second robbery is particularly shocking.

“It is sad to see such young people involved in the criminal justice system. I hope they engage with the rehabilitation programmes and make more positive choices in the future.”

For information and advice concerning knife crime visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.