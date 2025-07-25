Machete wielding man who attacked teenage girl in Peterborough is jailed for six months

A man who attacked a teenage girl and waved a machete around in a Peterborough street has been jailed.

John Forrester (61) spotted the 14-year-old girl removing a sign she felt was inappropriate from his fence in High Street, Fletton, at about 8.30pm on May 11 last year.

Incensed, Forrester punched the girl in the face and put his hands around her throat to restrict her breathing.

He then returned to his property and emerged soon after brandishing a machete.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Police were called and Forrester was arrested. Forrester was jailed for six months at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 21 having admitted assault by beating and possession of a bladed article in public.

Afterwards, PC Reegan Alcock said: “Forrester’s reaction was completely disproportionate.

"This was a scary experience for the victim, and I’m pleased he was apprehended before the situation escalated further.”

