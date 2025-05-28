The owner of the damaged car called the police

A drink driver who was caught after having damaged a parked car has been banned for three-and-a-half years.

Vytautas Gailys, 65, was arrested on 8 January after police received a call just before 6pm from a man reporting his car had just been hit in Badgeney Road, March, and the driver smelt of alcohol.

Cambs Police said Gailys did a routine breath test which registered 90 – more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35.

He was later charged with drink driving, after providing an evidential sample of 73 in custody, which he admitted in court, alongside charges of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Gailys, of Eastwood Avenue, March, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19 May) where he was banned from driving for three-and-a-half years, and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

PC Ben Hemens, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the witness who called us straight away on 999, we were able to stop Gailys from continuing his journey while under the influence of alcohol.

“There is no excuse – I would encourage people to report concerns about drink drivers to us via our dedicated hotline.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the public to report concerns about someone believed to be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.