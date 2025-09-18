Judge orders drug dealer's seized cash be donated to charities - including Peterborough Women's Aid

A charity supporting victims of domestic abuse in Peterborough is among several charities set to benefit from £2,170 seized from a Cambridgeshire drug dealer.

A portion of the money will be donated to Peterborough Women’s Aid after a warrant at a woman’s caravan in St Neots led to the discovery of a drugs supply chain.

Light Project Peterborough, which supports the homeless, is also one of those set to benefit.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police explained: “Officers found messages linked to supplying cocaine and other drugs on the phone of Lemmie Smith, of Cambridge Road, St Neots, as part of a separate investigation.

Lemmie Smith

“Police carried out a warrant at her caravan on 25 July where they found a total of £2,170 in cash, together with cocaine and cannabis.

“The cannabis was divided up into bags for selling and officers also found paperwork or notes about buying drugs in bulk - and how much Smith, 46, had dealt to people.”

Police said the cannabis was tested and estimated to have a street value of £2,340, while the cocaine was worth up to £700.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs – but when questioned by officers answered “no comment” to all questions.

However, she pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (16 September) and was sentenced to a total of five years and seven months behind bars.

The spokesperson went on: “Judge Philip Grey also ordered that the £2,170 seized as part of the investigation be donated to various charities across the county – including the Cambridge Cyrenians, Cambridge Aid, Cambridge Womens Aid, The Red Hen Project, the Light Project, Peterborough Womens Aid, Angels, The Port and more.”

Detective Constable Laura Sharplin, who investigated, commented: “Smith wrongly thought her messages would not be seen and had no regard for the potential devastation she could cause by supplying such dangerous substances.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing as it causes immeasurable harm in our neighbourhoods and communities.”

Anyone with information about drug activity in their communities is asked to contact police online.