Police say he grabbed her fingers and “bent them back”

A thief who assaulted a security guard in Peterborough has been jailed.

Kyle Genower, 27, entered Marks and Spencer in Brotherhood Retail Park, on 2 September, and stole £86.50 worth of items.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “As he was leaving, he was asked by a security guard to return the items, but instead grabbed her fingers and bent them back before leaving.

“He was arrested, charged and due to appear at court, but failed to appear.

“Genower, of The Drive, West Town, was arrested again on 12 October in Bridge Street, Peterborough, after he was showing as wanted for failing to appear in court on six different occasions.”

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (15 October), where he was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £100 in compensation to the security guard after admitting four counts of theft from a shop and common assault.

PC Lucy Bannister, who investigated, said: “No one deserves to go to work with the fear of being intimidated or hurt for simply doing their job, and I would like to thank those affected by Genower’s actions for reporting to us.”

The sentencing took place during Safer Business Action Week, a national campaign dedicated to tackling retail crime such as shoplifting and assaults against retail staff.