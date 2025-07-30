Jail for Peterborough man who orchestrated global Covid scam

A criminal from Peterborough, who bragged police would never catch him, has been jailed for orchestrating a global Covid scam during which he fraudulently acquired £500,000.

Ali Amjad, 42, masterminded the movement of funds from scams where organisations were tricked into changing payment methods for direct debits, standing orders, and bank transfers.

Known as payment diversion fraud, the scam involves criminals impersonating a legitimate organisation or supplier.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “With the help of accomplices, Amjad fraudulently acquired more than £500,000 from a variety of companies across the globe as well as false applications for UK Government Bounce Back Loans issued during lockdown.

“When police raided his home in Taverners Road, Peterborough, on 28 July, 2020, they found more than £80,000 in cash stuffed behind kitchen kickboards and £3,600 in his wardrobe.

“Six other people were involved in the deception, allowing Amjad to launder money through their bank accounts in exchange for a cut of the cash.

“One victim - an agricultural organisation in Cambridgeshire - lost more than £205,000 in April 2020 as lockdown got underway and people worked from home.

“The company’s emails had been intercepted by hackers who manipulated payment invoices purporting to belong to a business partner.

“Amjad bragged police would never catch him as he only took cash, not electronic transfers.”

As police investigated, they found money had been stolen from an oil company in Oman via fraudulent invoices and email accounts. Several other companies in Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa and Singapore were also defrauded.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, 23 July, Amjad was jailed for three years after admitting entering arrangements to facilitate the acquisition of criminal property and possession of criminal property.

His six accomplices, listed below by Cambs Police, were also sentenced for entering arrangements to facilitate the acquisition of criminal property.

• Curtis Brown, 28, of Trice Way, Alconbury Weald, provided bank accounts and personal information. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months imprisonment suspended for two years with 40 hours unpaid work.

• Keith Gibling, 54, of Ashbeach Road, Ramsey, who was in financial difficulties, provided bank accounts and personal information and had no direct knowledge of what was going on. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

• Warren Laver, 38, of Ash Close, Huntingdon, received criminal money which others had made the arrangements for. He admitted his part in the fraud and was sentenced to one year and one month imprisonment suspended for two years and 80 hours unpaid work.

• Thomas Pemberton, 34, of Bluebell Close, Ramsey, was involved in a one-off incident while dealing with his addiction issues. He admitted the fraud and was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment suspended for two years and 80 hours unpaid work.

• Jerome Sergeant, 35, of Whitwell, Peterborough, accepted his significant role in part of the group activity and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to one year and four months suspended for two years with 100 hours of unpaid work.

The case concluded on Friday when Tommy Fordham, 34, of Norwood Road, Somersham, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 40 hours of unpaid work after admitting his role in the fraud.

DC Alan Armstrong, who led the investigation, said Amjad had a history of money laundering, including a previous conviction.

He said: “Amjad orchestrated the movement of funds and the production of Bounce Back Loans with his side-kick Sergeant.

“This was a lengthy and complex investigation involving multiple suspects and international victims, but it’s enabled us to stop this gang in its tracks.

“I hope those convicted reflect on their actions and the damage they have caused to people’s livelihoods.

“Criminal activity like this is becoming more and more sophisticated and challenging to detect.

“If companies are in any doubt as to who is requesting a change to the payments they should stop, think and delay their next steps – no genuine organisation is going to pressurise them.”

Contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen for a scam. More information is available on Mandate Fraud | Action Fraud.