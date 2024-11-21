Jail for drug dealer caught with extendable baton in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was caught with a stash of cash, drugs and an extendable baton has been jailed.

Bartlomiej Bialecki, 40, was a passenger in a black Audi that was stopped by police because they believed it to be stolen at about 7.20pm on 8 August 2021.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “As it travelled along South Street, in Stanground, Peterborough, the officers signalled for the driver to pull over.

Bartlomiej Bialecki

“Bialecki, of no known address, was holding a backpack which was searched and found to contain £160 in cash, bags of amphetamines and cannabis, as well as the baton.

“Further searches of the Audi revealed more amphetamines and cannabis as well as another extendable baton in the boot.”

Bialecki and the driver of the vehicle were arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (19 November), Bialecki was sentenced to nine months and one week in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply amphetamine and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Police found cash, drugs and batons.

Det Sgt Jenny Blunt, who investigated, said: “This case proves that drugs and violence often go hand in hand, which is why tackling drug dealing continues to be a priority for neighbourhood policing teams across the county.”