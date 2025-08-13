"Embarrassed" drink driver apologises in court after crashing his VW Golf near Peterborough

A drink driver admitted he was “embarrassed” to be in court – as he was told he has lost his licence.

Kane Bloomfield, 23, of Crown Close, Leverington, Wisbech, crashed his VW Golf into the back of a parked car in Ringers Lane, Leverington, at about 11pm on 17 June.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “A resident called police, and Bloomfield was arrested after he failed a breath test with a reading of 71ugs – more than double the legal limit of 35ugs per 100ml.

“He pleaded guilty to drink driving and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 1 August, where he was handed a 22-month driving ban and fined more than £500.

“Bloomfield said in court he was “embarrassed to be there” and that he “sincerely apologises to all those affected.”

The force is running its annual summer drink drive campaign – focusing on the consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

Casualty Reduction Officer Adrian Boddington said: “Throughout August we are shining a light on the consequences of drink driving. During the summer months there is an increase in events and opportunities where someone might be tempted to drink and drive.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but I hope everyone who reads this will realise that actions have consequences, a disqualification may affect your career, life and family for a significant period of time.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.