Police found multiple empty beer cans inside his Volvo

A drink driver who attempted to change a tyre in the live lane of a busy A road near Peterborough has been disqualified.

Police were called to the A14, close to Brampton Services, at about 5.30pm on 29 March, with concern for a man changing his tyre in lane one of the carriageway.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “When officers arrived they spotted multiple empty cans of beer in the silver Volvo and requested the driver, Kudakwashe Moyo, take a breath test.

Inset: A snap police took of the empty beer cans inside the man's vehicle

“The 39-year-old, of Montgomery Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, blew 123 microgrammes at the roadside, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. In custody he provided an evidential reading of 112.”

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (2 May), Moyo pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for two years and must carry out 100 hour unpaid work. He was also given a 12 month community order.

PC Brocklebank, who investigated, commented: “Moyo showed no regard for the law and was blatantly drinking while behind the wheel, putting lives of other road users at risk. He continued to put others and himself in danger by then attempting to change his tyre in a live, busy lane.”

Drink and drug drivers can be reported anonymously on 0800 032 0845.