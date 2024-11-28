Drug dealer's DNA found on discarded hand gun in Peterborough after he ran from police

The gun was found in a bag alongside £4k in cash and £16k worth of cocaine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drug dealer who tried to hide from police has been jailed after his DNA was found on a discarded handgun in Peterborough.

Neighbourhood officers from Cambs police were on patrol in Eastfield on the afternoon of 13 June in response to concerns from residents about drug dealing in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson explained: “They spotted Xhoni Lazaj, 18, known to be a disqualified driver, driving a black Vauxhall and followed it to a dead-end in Dickens Street, where Lazaj got out and ran from the officers, initially losing them in nearby gardens.

Xhoni Lazaj

“As officers were searching the area, they came across a plastic bag in bushes, which they believe had been ditched by an associate of Lazaj’s.

“In it was a handgun, £4,000 in cash and almost £16,000 worth of cocaine.

“Shortly after, Lazaj jumped over a wall on to the Airfields Cycleway right in front of an officer who chased after him and placed him under arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A search of Lazaj’s home in Dickens Street, Eastfield, uncovered firearms ammunition, multiple mobile phones, £580 worth of cannabis, handwritten notes which appeared to be “debt sheets” and £950 in cash.

“Forensic testing of the discarded firearm found Lazaj’s DNA on it.”

He was charged with being in possession of a firearm – namely a handgun, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and driving while disqualified, all of which he admitted in court.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (22 November) where he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and has been disqualified from driving for 59 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Craig Leslie, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by neighbourhood officers who were responding to concerns from the local community and intelligence about drug dealing in the area.

“I appreciate the recovery of a viable firearm may be alarming – there is absolutely no place for this type of activity in our county. I would urge the public to continue working with us so we can keep taking dangerous weapons and drugs off our streets.”