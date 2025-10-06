Drug dealer sent to young offenders' institute after being caught with cocaine and heroin hidden in pants

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
A drug dealer has been sent to a young offenders' institute after being caught with more than £1,000 of cocaine and heroin hidden in his pants.

Police discovered the drugs during a patrol in Huntingdon in June 2023 when they pulled over a Citroen in Wertheim Way, and searched back-seat passenger Dodou Manneh.

Most Popular

The 19-year-old had cannabis, a mobile phone and more than £1,000 in his possession.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A search in custody revealed a further 43 wraps of crack cocaine and 27 wraps of heroin concealed in his underwear, with a street value of more than £1,000.

Dodou Manneh.placeholder image
Dodou Manneh.

In a separate incident on January 30, Manneh was stopped in Bridge Street, Peterborough for an unrelated matter and provided his mobile phone to officers.

It was later confirmed to be the ‘deal line’ for a class A drugs line operating in Peterborough sending out bulk messaging offering the sale of crack cocaine and heroin.

At Peterborough Crown Court on October 2, Manneh, of Hanbury, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was sentenced to three years in a young offenders’ institute after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Chester Lewis, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a great example of proactive policing leading to a significant arrest. Drugs cause real harm in our communities, and we will continue to target those who seek to profit from them.”

Related topics:PoliceHuntingdonCitroenPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice