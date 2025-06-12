Drug dealer caught by traffic police in Peterborough is jailed
Safa Lawan, 22, was pulled over by traffic officers in Gables Close, West Town, Peterborough on 15 December 2023 for insurance enquiries.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He had almost £1,500 in cash, 23 wraps of cocaine and two mobile phones.
"The mobile phones were downloaded and messages found regarding the sale of cocaine.”
Lawan, of Barnard Road, Norwich, was jailed for two years and two months after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (5 June).
The courts also ordered for the cash to be divided equally between charities Cambridge Community Foundation, The Red Hen Project, and The Port.
PC Malachi Creedon, who investigated, said: “This was great work from our traffic officers, who acted on their suspicions to search Lawan and uncover the drugs.
“It is great to see something positive being done following this result, with the cash seized being distributed to charities in Cambridgeshire to help the community.”