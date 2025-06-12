Drug dealer caught by traffic police in Peterborough is jailed

A drug dealer found with cocaine and more than a thousand pounds in cash on him has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safa Lawan, 22, was pulled over by traffic officers in Gables Close, West Town, Peterborough on 15 December 2023 for insurance enquiries.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He had almost £1,500 in cash, 23 wraps of cocaine and two mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The mobile phones were downloaded and messages found regarding the sale of cocaine.”

Inset; Safa Lawan. Main image. The wraps on cocaine seized by police.

Lawan, of Barnard Road, Norwich, was jailed for two years and two months after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (5 June).

The courts also ordered for the cash to be divided equally between charities Cambridge Community Foundation, The Red Hen Project, and The Port.

PC Malachi Creedon, who investigated, said: “This was great work from our traffic officers, who acted on their suspicions to search Lawan and uncover the drugs.

“It is great to see something positive being done following this result, with the cash seized being distributed to charities in Cambridgeshire to help the community.”