Drug dealer caught by traffic police in Peterborough is jailed

By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A drug dealer found with cocaine and more than a thousand pounds in cash on him has been jailed.

Safa Lawan, 22, was pulled over by traffic officers in Gables Close, West Town, Peterborough on 15 December 2023 for insurance enquiries.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He had almost £1,500 in cash, 23 wraps of cocaine and two mobile phones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The mobile phones were downloaded and messages found regarding the sale of cocaine.”

Inset; Safa Lawan. Main image. The wraps on cocaine seized by police.placeholder image
Inset; Safa Lawan. Main image. The wraps on cocaine seized by police.

Lawan, of Barnard Road, Norwich, was jailed for two years and two months after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (5 June).

The courts also ordered for the cash to be divided equally between charities Cambridge Community Foundation, The Red Hen Project, and The Port.

PC Malachi Creedon, who investigated, said: “This was great work from our traffic officers, who acted on their suspicions to search Lawan and uncover the drugs.

“It is great to see something positive being done following this result, with the cash seized being distributed to charities in Cambridgeshire to help the community.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice