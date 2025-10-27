Drink driver who led police on 3am pursuit banned from roads at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

A drink driver who led police on a pursuit at 3am has been banned from the roads for nearly two years.

Aiden Smith was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander on Hodney Road at Eye when he failed to stop for a police car.

Smith appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 24), where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

Pretty Barber, prosecuting, told the court: “At 3am officers were notified that a black Mitsubishi had failed to stop for another police car.

"A small pursuit was carried out, until the defendant drove into a dead end.

"He decamped from the vehicle. Officers and a dog were deployed to give chase, and the defendant was stopped in a thorny bush.

"A roadside breath test was conducted and he was arrested. He gave an evidential reading of 86ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath (the limit is 35ugs).

“He was searched upon arrest and a rolled brown cigarette containing cannabis was found in his wallet.”

The court was told that Smith (25), of English Drove, Thorney, has no previous convictions.

Magistrates were told that Smith had gone to his parents, and was driving home – he said he didn’t think he would be over the drink drive limit.

Chair Magistrate Alison Marsh said Smith would be given full credit for entering his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

Smith was fined £120, and ordered to pay costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £48. The court allowed him to pay the total off at a rate of £20 per month.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months – although this can be reduced by six months if he completes a drink drive rehabilitation course by January 2027.