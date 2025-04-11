Drink driver who crashed into Wisbech roundabout is handed a driving ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police received a call from a concerned member of the public

A drink driver who mounted a roundabout in his car before walking away from the scene has been banned from the roads.

Dillon Richardson, 21, crashed into the roundabout on the A47 at Wisbech on 15 March before getting out and walking away with his passenger.

However, police had received a call from a worried member of the public, leading officers to search the area.

The crashed car left on the roundabout in Wisbech

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “They found Richardson close to Tesco, in Cromwell Road. He admitted being the driver of the car and confessed to having only a provisional licence and no insurance. He also blew 72 on the roadside breath test, the legal limit is 35.”

Richardson, of Creekview, Nordelph, Downham Market, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (4 April). He was also handed a fine and costs totalling £200.

PC Jude Easter, who investigated, said: “While Richardson admitted he was in the wrong that night, his actions were completely irresponsible, and he is lucky neither he nor any other road users were injured.

“I hope he has learned his lesson and will act responsibly when he next gets behind the wheel.”