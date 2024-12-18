Drink driver in Peterborough found with no insurance or UK licence

The case comes during the force's festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers.

A drink driver from Peterborough who lied to police about having insurance has been banned from driving for three years.

Vitor de jesus Candeias Chainho, 41, was stopped by a traffic officer along Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe in the early hours of 8 December, after they noticed his Peugeot 207 come to a complete stop at a roundabout despite having right of way.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Checks on the vehicle showed it was uninsured, but Candeias Chainho disputed this by claiming he had insurance but was driving on trade plates.

“He was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test and blew 70 in custody – double the legal limit of 35.”

Candeias Chainho, of Christopher Close, New England, Peterborough, was charged with drink driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence after it was revealed he did not have a valid UK driving licence.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (11 December), where he was fined £600 and handed a three-year driving ban.

The courts also extended the operational period of a suspended sentence he was given in 2023 for assault and criminal damage by six months, making it a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Sergeant Dan Newton, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs can significantly affect your ability to react or concentrate while behind the wheel.

“I urge people who have done either to think before they get behind the wheel and potentially cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.”

The case comes during the force's festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers.

The spokesperson added: “Throughout this month, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.”