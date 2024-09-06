“Fortunately the off-duty police officer was in the right place at the right time”

A drink driver who was stopped by an off-duty officer in Whittlesey has been disqualified from driving.

Andrew Parker, 57, was pulled over on the evening of July 12 after the officer saw him driving a silver Ford Mondeo and crossing the central lines in Ralph Butcher Way.

They followed him into Stonald Road and pulled him over.

Cambs police said he was arrested after failing a breath test and later found to be more than two times the legal limit.

Parker, of Swan Road, Whittlesey, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30), where he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £369 fine.

PC Sam Dane, who investigated, said: “Fortunately the off-duty police officer was in the right place at the right time and stopped Parker before he could potentially cause harm to himself of other road users.

“There is no excuse when it comes to driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. I encourage anyone planning to have a drink to arrange alternative transport.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.