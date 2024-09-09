Disqualification for drink driver who crashed into a wall
A driver who admitted to being intoxicated after he crashed his car has been disqualified from driving for more than two years.
Police were called to a house in Peveril Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, on July 27, after a grey Volkswagen Jetta collided with a brick wall and the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Radu Macarie, 30, admitted to officers that he had been drinking and was charged with drink driving after he gave a reading of 101 in custody – almost three times the legal limit of 35.
Macarie, of Peveril Road, Eastfield, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30), where he was sentenced to 120 hours’ unpaid work and disqualified from driving for two years and one month.
PC Charles Fitt, who investigated, said: “Thankfully no one was harmed in this incident, but that isn’t always the case.
“We encourage those planning to have a drink to arrange alternative transport. If you have concerns that someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, please report it to us and help keep the roads as safe as possible.”