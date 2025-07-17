Detectives search for hooded man following "shocking" garden attack in Peterborough

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was attacked in his back garden in Peterborough by someone wearing a dark hoodie.

At about 12pm on Tuesday, 8 July, Cambs Police said the victim noticed his shed door was open at his home in Crane Avenue, Yaxley.

“When he went to investigate, he was attacked by a man described as about 5’11” and wearing a dark hoodie,” a force spokesperson said.

“The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries. He has since been discharged.”

Crime news

DC Sarah Black commented: “This was a shocking experience for the victim and I’d encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“It was a particularly warm day, so people may remember someone wearing a hoodie as unusual.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone in the area who believes their sheds or other outbuildings may have been tampered with but has not reported it.”

Anyone with information, or who spotted any suspicious behaviour, should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/50679/25. Anyone without internet access should call 101.