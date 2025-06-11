Dangerous driver narrowly missed pedestrian after mounting footpath in Cambridgeshire

A woman had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car

A man who drove onto a footpath, narrowly missing a pedestrian, has been banned from driving.

Stanley Rose, 20, was seen stopped outside a shop in a car by neighbourhood officers on patrol in a police car in New Barns Road, Ely, on the evening of 2 January.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “After seeing the marked police car, Rose drove on the footpath to make off, forcing a woman to jump out the way.

“However, he was arrested a week later and charged with dangerous driving, driving a conveyance without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, use of fraudulent plates, and fraud by false representation.

“The last charge related to his use if someone else’s fuel card to buy £912.55 of petrol at Welcome Break Services, in Chatteris, over 12 occasions between 12 May and 5 June last year.”

Rose, of Clayway, Ely, admitted the offences at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (5 June), where he was sentenced to 33 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and handed an 18-month driving disqualification.

He must also complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £912 in compensation to the victim of fraud.

Sergeant Paul Delmer, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Support Team, commented: “It is fortunate no one was injured by Rose’s actions, particularly the woman who moved out the way to avoid being hit.”