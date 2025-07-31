Couple jailed for their part in "terrifying" meat robbery in Peterborough

A couple have been jailed for their involvement in a robbery during which a shop worker and a member of the public were assaulted.

Jamie Boardman, 39, and Gaynor Steels, 43, went to the Nisa, in Thistle Drive, Stanground, Peterborough, with another man at about 10pm on 21 May.

The two men were wearing balaclavas as they entered the shop and Steels remained by the entrance as lookout, Cambs Police said.

A force spokesperson explained: “Boardman and the accomplice, who has not been identified, went to the refrigerated section and filled two baskets with meat.

“A member of staff tried to stop them, but he was pushed away, while another worker pressed a panic alarm.

“A customer who was leaving the shop had notice the trio enter as he was getting back into his car.

“Concerned by the way they had their faces covered, he returned, pushed Steels from the entrance and they began grappling on the floor.

“One of the men approached the customer and threatened to stab him. Although no knife was seen, the man believed the threat was genuine and backed away.

“When a member of staff tried to stop Boardman leaving the shop he pushed and then punched him before the trio fled the scene with the baskets of meat.”

Steels was quickly identified, and officers went to her home in Aydon Road, Stanground, Peterborough, in the early hours of the following morning.

When they entered the property, they found Steels and Boardman together inside.

They also discovered a balaclava and footwear matching those worn by two of the robbers. A tattoo on Boardman’s left hand matched footage captured on CCTV of the robbery.

Boardman, of Sprignall, Bretton, Peterborough, and Steels both admitted the robbery. Boardman also pleaded guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from any branch of Nisa.

On Monday (28 July) at Cambridge Crown Court, Boardman was jailed for four years and eight months. At the same hearing Steels received 27 months in prison.

DC Matt Reed said: “This was a terrifying experience for the shopworkers and the member of the public, who genuinely thought one of the robbers had a knife. I’d like to commend them for their bravery.

“Boardman and Steels’s behaviour was disgraceful. They clearly didn’t think about the impact their actions could have on others.

“I’m pleased they were quickly identified and have now faced justice.

“We continue to work with businesses concerning retail crime and offences like this will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information concerning the robbery or identity of the second man should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/37032/25.