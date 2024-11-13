Convicted sex offender from Peterborough jailed for targeting children in online chatroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man initiated sexual conversations with children in an online chat room

A convicted sex offender has been jailed after he attempted to engage in sexual conversations with children online despite a strict court order.

Terry Turner, 39, entered an online chatroom twice in August using a private browser, so his web history could not be recorded or tracked.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “He initiated sexual conversations with three victims, who all identified themselves as being under the age of 16.

Terry Turner

“In one chat, Turner asked a 15-year-old boy if he was “horny” and described performing sexual acts on himself, and in another Turner spoke to a 13-year-old boy about his own penis.

“Despite knowing the age of his victims, Turner continued initiating sexual conversations.

“This put him in breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), which stated he must not use any internet browser which does not retain search history or enter a chatroom without notifying his police offender manager three days beforehand.”

Turner was first placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2011 after being convicted of child sex offences. He was also convicted of further offences in 2020, and then again in 2022 for breaching his SHPO.

On Friday (8 November), at Cambridge Crown Court, Turner, of Church Close, Stilton, near Peterborough, was jailed for two years after he pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching his SHPO and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

PC Emily Heriot, who investigated, said: “Turner was well aware his actions were not only wrong, but also in breach of his SHPO, as attempted to get away with his crimes.

“We will continue to closely monitor registered sex offenders who have been released into the community to make sure they are adhering to their court orders.

“It is our duty and the responsibly of everyone in society to protect children.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah's Law.