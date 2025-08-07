Convicted murderer serving life for killing RAF cadet has his sentence extended after attacking prison officer at HMP Whitemoor

A convicted murderer has had his life-sentence extended after he attacked a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor, in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Obazee, 31, punched the officer in the face at about 5.50pm on 28 August last year.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Obazee, who was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 for shooting dead an RAF cadet, launched the unprovoked assault as the officer walked along a corridor and only stopped when other prison officers intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The prison officer was taken to hospital for treatment, but was not seriously hurt.”

HMP Whitemoor

On Monday (4 August), at Cambridge Crown Court, Obazee, who is now at HMP Long Lartin, near Evesham, Worcestershire, had his minimum life sentence of 30 years extended by 37 months after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm.

DC Tom Adams, who investigated, said: “This was a despicable and unprovoked assault on a prison guard just going about his job.”