Convicted murderer serving life for killing RAF cadet has his sentence extended after attacking prison officer at HMP Whitemoor
Sean Obazee, 31, punched the officer in the face at about 5.50pm on 28 August last year.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Obazee, who was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 for shooting dead an RAF cadet, launched the unprovoked assault as the officer walked along a corridor and only stopped when other prison officers intervened.
“The prison officer was taken to hospital for treatment, but was not seriously hurt.”
On Monday (4 August), at Cambridge Crown Court, Obazee, who is now at HMP Long Lartin, near Evesham, Worcestershire, had his minimum life sentence of 30 years extended by 37 months after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm.
DC Tom Adams, who investigated, said: “This was a despicable and unprovoked assault on a prison guard just going about his job.”